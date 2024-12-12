More than 100,000 Syrian asylum cases pending in EU

BRUSSELS: More than 100,000 asylum requests by Syrian citizens were pending across the EU at the end of October, official data showed Wednesday (Dec 11), with applications frozen in multiple member states following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Greece became the latest EU nation to suspend Syrian asylum decisions Wednesday, mirroring steps by Germany and Italy among others in the days since an Islamist-led rebel offensive ended the Assad clan's decades-long rule.

In data shared with AFP ahead of publication, the EU's asylum agency said that across the bloc there were just over 108,200 applications from Syrian nationals awaiting a first instance decision at the end of October.

The agency noted however that some applicants may have filed claims in several countries as they moved within the 27-nation EU.