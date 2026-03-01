More than 200 people have been killed across Iran by Israel-US strikes, state TV

BEIRUT — More than 200 people have been killed across Iran by Israel-US strikes, Iran's state TV reports, citing the Red Crescent.

The Iranian Red Crescent said on Saturday (February 28) evening that another 747 people have been wounded in strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran.

The organisation said "24 (of Iran's 31) provinces were affected and the Red Crescent is in a state of alert", in a statement published by the ISNA news agency. This is the first official Iranian toll from the strikes.

Earlier in the day, Iran called for an emergency meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog to discuss "baseless" US and Israeli claims against its atomic programme, used as one of several justifications for the military action against it.

"In light of ongoing acts of aggression by the US and Israeli regimes... (Iran) called for an urgent extraordinary meeting" of the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors, Iran's mission to the Vienna-based agency said on X above an image of its formal request letter.

"Baseless claims, vicious threats and wrongful acts of aggressors against Iran's peaceful nuclear program shall be addressed by the Board immediately," it added.