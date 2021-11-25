More than 30 die in Channel's deadliest migrant boat tragedy

CALAIS: At least 31 migrants trying to reach England from France died on Wednesday (Nov 24) when their boat sank off the northern French coast, the deadliest disaster since the Channel became a hub for clandestine crossings.

President Emmanuel Macron vowed France would not allow the Channel to become a "cemetery" and called for an emergency meeting of European ministers on the crisis.

"It is Europe's deepest values - humanism, respect for the dignity of each person - that are in mourning," Macron said.

The disaster, the worst single loss of life since at least 2018 when migrants began using boats en masse to cross the Channel, comes as tensions grow between London and Paris over the record numbers of people crossing.

Prosecutors opened a manslaughter probe after the boat sank off the northern port city of Calais. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said four suspected traffickers accused of being directly linked to the doomed crossing in a long inflatable boat had been arrested.

Darmanin told reporters in Calais that only two survivors had been found and both of their lives were in danger. He said five women and one little girl were among those who died. The nationality of the migrants was not immediately clear.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will hold a crisis meeting early on Thursday, his office said.

FRANCE-BRITAIN TENSIONS

French officials said earlier three helicopters and three boats had searched the area, uncovering corpses and people unconscious in the water, after a fisherman sounded the alarm.

The victims were among around 50 people aboard a vessel that had set out from Dunkirk east of Calais, according to the police.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "shocked, appalled and deeply saddened by the loss of life at sea", following a crisis meeting with senior officials.

But underlining the tensions between London and Paris, he also said Britain had faced "difficulties persuading some of our partners, particularly the French, to do things in a way that the situation deserves".

Britain has urged tougher action from France to stop migrants from making the voyage.