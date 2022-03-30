Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

More than 4 million Ukrainian refugees have fled war: UN
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

More than 4 million Ukrainian refugees have fled war: UN

More than 4 million Ukrainian refugees have fled war: UN

The numbers fleeing Ukraine have surpassed initial UN estimates that the war could create up to four million refugees (Photo: AFP/Genya SAVILOV)

30 Mar 2022 05:44PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 05:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: More than 4 million Ukrainians have now fled the country to escape Russia's "senseless war", the United Nations said on Wednesday (Mar 30).

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,019,287 Ukrainians had fled across the country's borders since the Feb 24 invasion, with more than 2.3 million having headed west into Poland.

"Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said on Twitter.

"I have just arrived in Ukraine. In Lviv I will discuss with the authorities, the UN and other partners ways to increase our support to people affected and displaced by this senseless war."

The number of refugees has surpassed UNHCR's initial estimate that the war could create up to 4 million.

The agency says the speed and scale of the displacement is unprecedented in Europe since World War II.

Women and children account for 90 per cent of those who have fled. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are eligible for military call-up and cannot leave.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that in addition to Ukrainian refugees, close to 200,000 non-Ukrainians living, studying and working in the country have also left.

Related:

And as of Mar 16, about 6.48 million people were estimated to be internally displaced within Ukraine, according to an IOM representative survey.

"They need urgent life-saving aid," the organisation said on Wednesday.

"In response to the war in Ukraine, IOM has scaled up its effort to prevent the trafficking of persons both in the country and among those moving throughout the region," it added.

Before Russia's Feb 24 invasion, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist regions in the east.

Source: AFP/ga

Related Topics

Ukraine Ukraine invasion United Nations

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us