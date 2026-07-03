More than 400 dead in DR Congo's spreading Ebola outbreak

"ON THE RUN"

In Haut-Uele province, which is next to Ituri, a death and a case of infection were also reported at the start of the week.



Health authorities said the infected person was "on the run" from the Nia Nia health zone.



Nevertheless, health authorities continue to say that only three provinces in total are affected by the virus, as they say that the cases in Tshopo and Haut-Uele were "imported" from Ituri.



Several contact cases have however been identified in the two provinces.



Ebola, which spreads through contact with bodily fluids, has killed more than 15,000 people in Africa over the past 50 years.



The current Ebola crisis is the 17th to hit the DRC, whose most deadly outbreak killed nearly 2,300 people between 2018 and 2020.



The Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus is behind the current outbreak and no vaccine or specific treatment exists.



A trial of potential Ebola treatments - the monoclonal antibody MBP134 and the antiviral drug remdesivir -- has begun, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, but could take months to produce definitive answers.



Still, at Thursday's press conference, South Africa's Ramaphosa said he had "hope that we should be able, as we work very hard, to even have a vaccine for this variant of Ebola by the end of this year."