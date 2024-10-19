More evidence in Trump election subversion case released

If Trump wins the White House race, he is expected to have the charges against him dismissed.



The former president is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding - the session of Congress that was violently attacked by Trump supporters on Jan 6, 2021.



The former president is also accused of seeking to disenfranchise US voters with his false claims that he won the 2020 election.



The case in Washington is just one of Trump's various legal problems as he seeks to regain the presidency.



In May, he was convicted in New York of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.



He also faces charges in Georgia related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.