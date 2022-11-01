More grain ships leave Ukraine ports despite Russian suspension

ISTANBUL: Three outbound vessels had left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday (Nov 1) under the Black Sea grain export deal, the United Nations-led coordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative.

Turkey, one of the brokers and guarantors of the deal, sounded optimistic that a solution would be found to return Russia to the agreement and keep exports safe as the war rages on.

The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) said in a statement that the ships' movement was agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations working there, and that the Russian delegation had been informed.

Amir Abdulla, the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, "continues his discussions with all three member state parties in an effort to resume full participation at the JCC", the statement said.

Separately, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Ankara is making efforts with all sides to solve problems regarding the implementation of the deal.

Erdogan expressed during the phone call that "he is sure a solution-oriented cooperation will be established on this issue, as in many other topics", the Turkish presidency said.

The export deal was agreed by Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July to ease a world hunger crisis caused in part by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and an earlier blockade of its ports.