More heavy rains forecast for flood-weary Australia's east

SYDNEY: Australia's two most populous states are preparing for heavy rains over the weekend as authorities on Friday (Oct 7) urged residents in flood-prone regions to avoid unnecessary travel.

Starting late Friday, an intense weather system will bring widespread rain over eastern New South Wales (NSW) and northern Victoria likely resulting in riverine flooding, the latest warnings from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology showed. Some areas could receive up to 100mm, about a quarter of Australia's annual average rainfall.

"Definitely a concerning couple of days ahead," Dean Storey, emergency services assistant commissioner for NSW, told ABC television.

Many rural NSW towns are already inundated with television footage showing residents moving livestock on boats. Sandbags are being offered to help protect property, emergency crews said.

The wild weather system is also likely to affect parts of Queensland and Tasmania before clearing out on Monday.