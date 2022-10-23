More severe weather forecast for Australia's southeast amid flood crisis

SYDNEY: Australia's weather forecaster predicted heavy rain for large swaths of country's flood-hit south and east on Sunday (Oct 23) as a flood crisis continues in the two most populous states.

The week-long emergency in New South Wales and Victoria comes as Australia endures a third straight La Nina weather event, bringing heavy rains.

Flooding has killed five people, prompted thousands of requests for assistance and led to hundreds of people being rescued from rising waters.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday issued a severe weather warning for a 320km (200 mile) stretch of the north coast of New South Wales, including the regional centre Lismore.

Lismore was among the localities worst hit by devastating floods that hit Australia's east in March, killing at least 13 and forcing tens of thousands to be evacuated.

The forecaster predicted rainfall for the region, which also includes Byron Bay, to total as much as 300mm over the next 24 hours.