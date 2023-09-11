Morocco earthquake killed young boy as family sat at dinner table

TAFEGHAGHTE, Morocco : Hamid ben Henna had just asked his young son Marouane to fetch a knife to cut a melon for the family's evening meal when Morocco's earthquake hit on Friday night.

With the weekend beginning, they had been enjoying a lamb and vegetable tagine stew and Marouane had been telling his father what materials he would need for the coming school year.

"That's when it struck," Ben Henna said. The room began to shake, the lights went out and rubble started falling from the ceiling of their traditional house in a remote village of the High Atlas mountains.

The earthquake was Morocco's most powerful since at least 1900 and it killed more than 2,100 people, mostly in small mountain villages like Tafeghaghte where the Ben Henna family live.