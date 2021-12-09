Trapped by snow in a Moroccan mountain village

TIMAHDITE, Morocco: For the people of the remote Moroccan village of Timahdite, nestled in North Africa's highest mountain range, heavy snowfall brings weeks, or months, of isolation.

Nomadic Amazigh tribes living there rely on sheep that graze the lush forests around the village, which sits at an altitude of 1,800m in the Middle Atlas Mountains. But as winter sets in, they are gradually cut off from the world.

The mountains, known for their red-shaded soil, give way to what seems like an endless white. The isolation remains until the road leading to the village is reopened by local authorities’ tractors. But they are often delayed.