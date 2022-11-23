Moscow on alert after Crimea hit by 'drone attack'

KYIV: Ukraine's Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula was targeted by a drone attack on Tuesday (Nov 22), Kremlin-installed authorities said, adding that Moscow's forces there were "on alert".

The strike came as Kyiv claimed another territorial victory and just days after Moscow said it was strengthening its position on the Crimean peninsula.

"There is an attack with drones," the governor of the Sevastopol administrative region in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram.

"Our air defence forces are working right now."

He said two drones had "already been shot down".

Razvozhayev said no civilian infrastructure had been damaged and called on residents to "remain calm."

Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014 after nationwide pro-democracy demonstrations that led to the ouster of Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president.

It used the peninsula, which hosts several important Russian military bases, as a launching pad for its February invasion of Ukraine.

But in recent months Ukrainian forces have been pushing a counter-offensive in the south towards Crimea and earlier this month reclaimed Kherson, the capital of the region bordering the annexed peninsula.

There have been several explosions at or near Russian military installations in Crimea since February, including a coordinated drone attack on a key Russian naval port at Sevastopol in October.

Last week the Moscow-aligned governor of the territory, Sergei Aksyonov, said authorities were strengthening positions on the peninsula.

"Fortification work is being carried out ... with the aim of guaranteeing the security of all Crimeans," he said.