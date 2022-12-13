Moscow calls for 'diplomatic' solution to Kosovo tensions

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday (Dec 12) called for a "diplomatic" resolution to a recent flare-up in tensions in Kosovo following attacks targeting the police.

"We are in favour of the parties making efforts of a peaceful nature and this situation being resolved through diplomatic means," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We stand for ensuring that all the rights of the Serbs are guaranteed," he added.

Russia's foreign ministry vowed to stand by Belgrade.

"We will continue to help Belgrade defend legitimate national interests with regard to Kosovo," the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in a statement.

She said Moscow was "alarmed" by the situation, accusing Pristina of "provocations" and "repressions against Serbs in Kosovo".

With historically close ties, Serbia is one of Russia's few remaining allies in Europe after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine.

Although Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, Belgrade does not recognise it and encourages the Serb majority in northern Kosovo to defy Pristina's authority.

Tensions escalated this weekend in northern Kosovo after unknown attackers exchanged gunfire with the police and threw a stun grenade at EU law enforcers.

Hundreds of Serbs, outraged over the arrest of a former police officer, set up roadblocks, which paralysed traffic through two border crossings from Kosovo to Serbia.

Pristina and Belgrade traded accusations over the latest incidents with Kosovo deciding to postpone local elections in Serb-majority municipalities scheduled for mid-December.

France said it was "very concerned" by developments in north Kosovo, and described the attack on EU peacekeepers as "unacceptable".

"France is very concerned by the situation in northern Kosovo and strongly condemns the unacceptable attack on the EULEX Kosovo mission as well as all acts of violence on the ground," the foreign ministry said in a statement.