Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Moscow, Kyiv swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Moscow, Kyiv swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women

Moscow, Kyiv swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) walk after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine, on Oct 17, 2022. (Photo: Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS)
Moscow, Kyiv swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) pose for a picture after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine, on Oct 17, 2022. (Photo: Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS)
18 Oct 2022 02:21AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 02:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Moscow and Kyiv on Monday (Oct 17) carried out one of the biggest prisoner swaps of the war so far, exchanging a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women, officials from both sides said.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, said there were 12 civilians among the freed women.

"It was the first completely female exchange," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that 37 of the women had been captured after Russian forces took the giant Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol in May.

Separately, Ukraine's interior ministry said some of the women had been in jail since 2019 after being detained by pro-Moscow authorities in eastern regions. Earlier, the Russian-appointed head of one of the regions said Kyiv was freeing 80 civilian sailors and 30 military personnel.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.