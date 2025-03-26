Moscow, Kyiv trade blame for strikes endangering truce efforts

KYIV: Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Wednesday (Mar 26) of derailing a US-brokered deal that could see the warring countries halt attacks on the Black Sea and against energy sites.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced a barrage of more than 100 drones launched by Russia overnight, hours after Kyiv agreed to a framework for a halt in fighting in the key waterway.

The United States said Tuesday that it had brokered the agreements in talks with both sides in Saudi Arabia, part of efforts by US President Donald Trump to quickly end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now grinding through its fourth year.

But key questions over implementation remain. The Kremlin said the agreement to halt Black Sea strikes could come into force only after the lifting of restrictions on its agriculture sector.

Kyiv, which has voiced readiness to agree a complete 30-day ceasefire, said it came into effect when the US published details of the agreement late Tuesday.

"Launching such large-scale attacks after ceasefire negotiations is a clear signal to the whole world that Moscow is not going to pursue real peace," Zelenskyy posted on social media.