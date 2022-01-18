Moscow mayor extends curbs, says tough weeks ahead with Omicron

MOSCOW: The mayor of Moscow said on Tuesday (Jan 18) he was extending COVID-19 home-working rules and guidance to protect elderly people until April 1 as the city braces for a sharp rise in infections with the Omicron variant.

"Given the rapid and widespread of Omicron, it is clear that the workload of outpatient clinics will increase sharply," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"For clinics to cope with their increased workload, more doctors have been put on duty ... We have a few difficult weeks ahead of us."

Moscow imposed rules from late October to the end of February requiring people over 60 to stay at home unless they were vaccinated or had recovered from COVID-19, and obliging businesses to move at least 30 per cent of staff to remote work.

Sobyanin said he was extending the restrictions to Apr 1.