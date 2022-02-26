Moscow residents brace for Western sanctions

MOSCOW: Having lived through numerous financial cataclysms since the fall of the Soviet Union, Moscow's residents seemed resigned Friday (Feb 25) in the face of Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, knowing they will have to bear the costs.

"We have been living with Western sanctions for years," said 38-year-old Alexander Lyubinsky.

While European penalties against major Russian banks and the technology sector promise to be brutal, Russians have felt the sting of sanctions since Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Marina Ivanova, a 39-year-old economics instructor at a Moscow university expects the price of her food basket to rise by at least 20 per cent.

The Russian ruble has already tumbled against the world's main currencies despite efforts by the Russian central bank to prop it up.

"I am worried and I have no idea how to recover from this hike," she said.

Deadly fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continued Friday on the outskirts of Kyiv, with dozens wounded.

US President Joe Biden has announced severe economic penalties against Russia for the invasion, saying they will make Russian President Vladimir Putin "a pariah on the international stage".

A major Russian electronics store chain, DNS, announced earlier this week that retail prices will rise by at least 30 percent amid a supply crunch, its general director Dmitry Alekseev said on Telegram.