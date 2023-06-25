Moscow security measures still in place after Wagner mutiny

MOSCOW: An "anti-terrorist operation regime" was still in force in Moscow on Sunday (Jun 25), a day after mutinous Wagner mercenaries threatened to storm the Russian capital, in a dramatic security crisis for President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin announced on Saturday that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin who led the rebellion will be sent to Belarus after mediation by Minsk leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Prigozhin's whereabouts were unknown on Sunday, but Moscow said the "armed rebellion" charges against him will be dropped and his fighters will also not be prosecuted.

Prigozhin, who was updating the public on Wagner's mutiny via audio messages on Telegram on Saturday, had not yet said when he will leave his country for Kremlin-allied Belarus.

The anti-terrorist regime was introduced in Moscow on Saturday, as Prigozhin's forces appeared to advance on the capital, with authorities asking residents to limit travel.