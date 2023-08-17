Moscow shows off seized Western military equipment

KUBINKA: In the Moscow region's Patriot Park, dedicated to the achievements of the Russian army, an officer wearing a green cap stood in front of a captured US MaxxPro armoured vehicle.

"It was abandoned on a battlefield because it stopped working," the serviceman told Russian state-run agency TASS.

He then turned to a British Husky vehicle, whose windshield was riddled with what seemed to be bullet holes.

Around him, more Western military equipment was on display, an opportunity for the Russian army to flaunt its achievements and mock the counteroffensive that Ukraine launched in June.

A few metres away, another Russian officer was showing off a French AMX-10 RC and its famously long anti-tank gun.

The collection of "trophies" that AFP journalists saw on Tuesday (Aug 15) also included an Australian Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle, a US M113 personnel carrier and a Swedish CV90 combat vehicle.

"A large part" of the show consisted of British equipment, including Husky and Mastiff vehicles as well as a Saxon personnel carrier, according to the defence ministry press service.