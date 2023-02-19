Logo
World

Most of Ukraine has power despite Russian attacks, says Zelenskyy
FILE PHOTO: An employee of power supplier repairs power lines in front of residential houses damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Hlevakha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

19 Feb 2023 04:16AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2023 04:18AM)
Most of Ukraine has power despite a series of major Russian attacks on the generating system, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday (Feb 18), praising the work done by repair crews.

Russia has carried out repeated waves of attacks on key infrastructure in recent months, at times leaving millions of people without light, heating or water supplies.

"Most of the territory of Ukraine has energy. Most of our people have electricity," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

"This is yet another confirmation of our resilience, the strength of Ukraine, the colossal work that was and is being done by many people," he said, specifically mentioning power industry workers.

The one major exception is the southern port city of Odesa, where protective outages are still in force to help protect generating facilities harmed by earlier attacks.

Separately, leading electricity producer DTEK said grid operator Ukrenergo had not imposed any additional restrictions on consumption on Sunday. In a statement, it said protective outages were also possible in the Kyiv region.

Source: Reuters

