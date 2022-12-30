Most Ukraine regions suffer power outages after Russian missile barrage

KYIV: After a day when his entire country was attacked by Russian missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that most regions were suffering power outages but he said the damage would have been worse without "heroic" air defence.

Zelenskyy, in a video address on Thursday (Dec 29) night, said air commands in central, southern, eastern and western Ukraine repelled 54 Russian missiles and 11 drones during one of Russia's biggest aerial assaults since it started the war in February.

The areas where loss of power was "especially difficult" included the capital Kyiv, Odesa and Kherson in the south and surrounding regions, and the region around Lviv near the western border with Poland, Zelenskyy said.

"But this is nothing compared with what could have happened if it were not for our heroic anti-aircraft troops and air defence," he said.

Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine - for five hours in Kyiv. Reuters footage showed emergency workers pouring through the smouldering wreckage of residential homes in Kyiv destroyed by a blast and smoke trails of missiles in the sky. Officials had earlier said more than 120 missiles were fired during Thursday's assault.

More than 18 residential buildings and 10 critical infrastructure installations were destroyed in the latest attacks, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Waves of Russian air strikes in recent months targeting energy infrastructure have left millions without power and heating in often freezing temperatures.