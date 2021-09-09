'Mu' COVID-19 variant potentially of concern: EU agency

"The Mu one being potentially more of concern because of the potential increased immune escape that it may show."

The Amsterdam-based regulator, which checks medicines for the 27-nation EU, will discuss with vaccine developers the effectiveness of current jabs in tackling the Mu variant, Cavaleri added.

"However, I have to say that we don't have yet data that would show that the Mu variant is spreading that much, and whether it will have any chance to overtake the Delta variant as a dominant strain."

All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, mutate over time.

Most mutations have little or no effect but some can influence properties of viruses including how easily they spread, the severity of the disease they cause, and their resistance to vaccines.

The WHO currently identifies four COVID-19 variants of concern, including Alpha, which is present in 193 countries, and Delta, present in 170 countries.

Five variants, including Mu, are to be monitored.

After being detected in Colombia, Mu has since been reported in other South American countries and in Europe.

The WHO said its global prevalence has declined to below 0.1 per cent among sequenced cases. In Colombia, however, it is at 39 per cent.