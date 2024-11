Multiple Israeli strikes hit central Beirut districts

BEIRUT: Multiple strikes hit Beirut on Tuesday (Nov 26), including areas not previously targeted in two months of war, state media reported, after Israel's military made unprecedented calls to evacuate central districts.Some of the strikes came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the security cabinet was set to agree to a truce with Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group An AFP video journalist saw smoke rising from a building in the normally busy Hamra district, home to residential buildings, restaurants, offices, shops, the American University of Beirut and its associated hospital.Israel's military had earlier issued an evacuation warning ahead of the strike, sparking panic as people tried to flee the area amid heavy traffic.