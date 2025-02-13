At least 20 injured after car drives into Munich crowd in suspected attack

MUNICH: At least 20 people were injured after a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker drove a car into a crowd of people in Munich in what the state premier said was probably an attack on Thursday (Feb 13), as the German city prepared to host a top-level security conference.

Police in the southern city said a car approached police vehicles stopped by a demonstration held by the Verdi union before speeding up and hitting people.

The suspected attack throws security back into the spotlight before a federal election next week following several other violent attacks.

It also came hours before leading international figures, including US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were in the city for the high-profile Munich Security Conference, which starts on Friday.

"It was probably an attack," Bavaria state premier Markus Soeder told reporters.