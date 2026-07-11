Murder, terror charges for suspects in Trump cage fight attack plot

The federal charges returned by a grand jury replace initial charges filed by prosecutors in various legal jurisdictions around the country.

Prosecutors said the plotters, who hailed from various states, had met in online chat groups to plan the attack, recruit members and encourage each other to carry out the assault.



The eighth suspect, 21-year-old Chandler Scaggs of West Virginia, was arrested this week and had allegedly been assigned to be a sniper, they said.



The White House is one of the most heavily guarded sites in the world, ringed with anti-aircraft capabilities, blanketed by surveillance, and staffed with specially trained response units.



The "UFC Freedom 250" event kicked off this year's festivities for the 250th anniversary of the declaration of US independence.



Trump has faced several assassination attempts in recent years, most recently in April when a gunman tried to storm a gala dinner hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association that Trump was attending.