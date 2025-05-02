Musk admits DOGE cost-cutting drive falls short

Musk acknowledged that so far, DOGE has cut US$160 billion in federal spending, short of the original US$2 trillion goal.



Deeper cuts would require reducing the government's biggest cost bases: pensions and healthcare for retirees, and the defence budget.



DOGE was originally intended to operate until Jul 4, 2026, but Musk said the effort could continue through the entire four years of the Trump administration.



"It's up to the president," he said.