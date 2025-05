Musk admits DOGE cost-cutting drive falls short

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk said the results of his massive cost-cutting drive on US government spending did not quite meet its original ambition after facing pushback, including from within the Trump administration."It's sort of, how much pain ... are the cabinet and is Congress willing to take? Because it can be done, but it requires dealing with a lot of complaints," he told an assembled group of US media on Wednesday (Apr 30).The interview, conducted after a cabinet meeting that could be Musk's last, was published by multiple outlets on Thursday.