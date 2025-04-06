Musk says he hopes for 'zero tariffs' between US and Europe

ROME: US tech-billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday (Apr 5) he hoped in future to see complete freedom of trade between the United States and Europe, speaking days after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on trading partners.

Musk, a Trump adviser who has been working to eliminate wasteful US public spending, spoke via video link at a congress in Florence of Italy's right-wing, co-ruling League Party.

"At the end of the day, I hope it's agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America," Musk said.

Under Trump's plans announced on Wednesday, Italy, which has a large trade surplus with the United States, will be subject to a general tariff of 20 per cent along with other European Union countries.

Interviewed by League leader Matteo Salvini, Musk, who has repeatedly expressed support for right-wing parties across Europe, said he also hoped to see greater freedom of movement between Europe and the United States.