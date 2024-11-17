Musk says Howard Lutnick would 'enact change' if chosen for US Treasury job

WASHINGTON: Billionaire Elon Musk, an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday (Nov 16) that Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick would "actually enact change" if chosen as US Treasury secretary.

Trump has not announced his nominee for the role, but Lutnick and investor Scott Bessent are serious contenders for the job and sources familiar with his thinking say Trump has been wrestling with picking one of the two or considering another option.

Musk said Bessent is "a business-as-usual choice."

"Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another," Musk said on X. "Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for Trump to consider feedback."

Musk has been increasingly influential in Trump's inner circle and has been staying at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, as Trump forms his incoming government.

At a gala event on Thursday night, Trump teased Musk about his ongoing post-election stay at Mar-a-Lago.