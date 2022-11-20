Musk says Trump's Twitter account to be reinstated after poll shows narrow support

Donald Trump on Saturday (Nov 20) said that he had no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favour of reinstating the former United States president, who was banned from the social media service for inciting violence, in a poll organised by new owner Elon Musk.

With less than 40 minutes before the poll closed, about 14.8 million Twitter users had voted, with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of the reinstatement.

"I don't see any reason for it," the former president said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting.

He said that he would stick with his platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) start-up, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing "phenomenally well".

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump, who on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024, praised Musk and said he had always liked him. But Trump also said Twitter suffered from bots and fake accounts, and that the problems it faced were "incredible".

Musk first said in May that he planned to reverse the ban on Trump, and the timing of any return by Trump was closely watched - and feared - by many of Twitter's advertisers.

Musk has since sought to reassure users and advertisers that such a decision would be made with consideration by a content moderation council composed of people with "widely diverse viewpoints" and that no account reinstatements would happen before the council convened.

He also said that Twitter would not reinstate any banned users until there was a "clear process for doing so".

But this week, Musk reinstated comedian Kathy Griffin, who had been banned for changing her profile name to "Elon Musk", which violated his new rule against impersonation without indicating that it was a parody account.

There has been no new information about process or the moderation council.