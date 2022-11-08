Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Musk says US voters should back Republicans in midterms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Musk says US voters should back Republicans in midterms

Musk says US voters should back Republicans in midterms

In this file photo taken on March 14, 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California. (Photo: AFP/Frederic J Brown)

08 Nov 2022 04:48AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 04:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk, the billionaire new owner of Twitter, on Monday (Nov 7) called for US voters to back Republican candidates on the eve of knife-edge midterm elections.

"Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk tweeted to his 114 million followers.

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!"

The Tesla boss's stewardship of Twitter - one of the world's leading platforms for discourse and activism - has prompted warnings over its political neutrality.

Musk has indicated he plans to lift the ban on former president Donald Trump, though not before the midterm vote on Tuesday.

Trump was banned for allegedly inciting last year's attack on the Capitol by a violent mob seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Musk's sacking of many Twitter staff has also underlined fears that the site will be flooded by hate speech and disinformation, leading some advertisers to back away.

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

Elon Musk

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.