Musk staffers quit amid confusion over his latest ultimatum to government workers

WASHINGTON: Federal workers faced fresh uncertainty on Tuesday (Feb 25) about their futures after Elon Musk gave them "another chance" to respond to his ultimatum that they justify their jobs or risk termination, contradicting guidance from some Trump administration officials that the request was voluntary.



The confusing back-and-forth has rippled through the federal bureaucracy, with some agencies such as the US Treasury Department instructing workers to comply, while others such as the Pentagon have not.

It has become a test of how much power Musk wields over the US government's operations as he pursues an unprecedented cost-cutting campaign with the backing of President Donald Trump.



Twenty-one workers resigned from his so-called Department of Government Efficiency in protest on Tuesday, saying in a letter that they refused to cooperate with the downsising effort.



"We will not use our skills as technologists to compromise core government systems, jeopardise Americans' sensitive data, or dismantle critical public services," the employees wrote in a resignation posted online.



There was no immediate comment from DOGE on the resignations.



The workers, who include data scientists, product managers, designers and the division head of IT, were employed in an office that was known as the United States Digital Service before Musk took it over and renamed it after a favorite cryptocurrency.



The staffers said the firings have undercut efforts to improve tax filing, veterans' benefits and other critical services.