As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform

"SINK IN"

"America is a nation of builders. Soon, you will be free to build," Musk posted on X.



He also posted a photoshopped image of him carrying a sink into the White House, with the line "let that sink in".



This was a callback to his gag on the day he took over Twitter in 2022 when he brought in an actual sink, signalling that he was about to deliver major disruption at the company, including the firing of two-thirds of its 7,000 workers.



The mass layoffs decimated Twitter's content moderation teams and ushered in Musk's reign over the platform, leading to a rise in misinformation and hate speech, and an exodus of advertisers.



Musk is expected to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, targeting US$2 trillion in cuts from the federal government's US$7 trillion budget.