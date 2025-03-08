Muslim nations meet on Arab alternative to Trump Gaza plan

Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff gave a more positive reaction, calling it a "good-faith first step from the Egyptians".



Trump triggered global outrage by suggesting the US "take over" the Gaza Strip and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East", while forcing its Palestinian inhabitants to relocate to Egypt or Jordan.



Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said his country, a mediator in the Hamas-Israel ceasefire talks, would seek OIC support to make the counter-proposal "both an Arab plan and an Islamic plan".



"The meeting's main goal is to endorse the Arab plan," a Pakistani diplomat, who did not want to be named, told AFP.



"It's a crucial time and the Islamic world need to appear united as much as we could against the American plan."