Myanmar sets late January date for final election round

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta will hold the third and final round of its tightly controlled elections on Jan 25, a statement said on Thursday (Dec 25), just days before the first phase of voting begins.

The announcement comes as the military presses ahead with polls widely dismissed by democracy watchdogs as an attempt to legitimise its rule after the 2021 coup that plunged the country into civil war and left large parts of Myanmar under the control of rebel groups.

Democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi remains jailed since the takeover, while her National League for Democracy party, which won a landslide victory in the 2020 election, has been dissolved. The United Nations has criticised the junta for a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the run-up to the vote.

THIRD ROUND SET FOR 63 TOWNSHIPS

The junta-appointed Union Election Commission said the final round of voting will take place in 63 of the country’s 330 townships.

The first round of ballots is scheduled for Sunday, with a second round due on Jan 11.