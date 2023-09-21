Azerbaijan offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh takes advantage of global turmoil

PARIS: Azerbaijan has taken advantage of a ripe political moment to bring the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh back under its control, experts say.

President Ilham Aliyev declared victory on Wednesday (Sep 20) after separatist Armenian fighters agreed to lay down their arms in the face of Azerbaijan's military operation.

It came with Armenia weakened and isolated, the West looking the other way and in need of Azeri gas, and Russia preoccupied with Ukraine, analysts say.

What is the context?

The small mountainous enclave, which the international community recognises as part of gas-rich Azerbaijan, is inhabited mainly by Armenians and has been at the heart of a long-running conflict between Baku and Yerevan.

It has been at the centre of two wars since the collapse of the Soviet Union, from 1988 to 1994 and again in 2020.

Armenia suffered a crushing defeat in the 2020 war, with Azerbaijan regaining control of regions around Nagorno-Karabakh, and some parts of the enclave.

"Azerbaijan clearly intends to put an end to the current situation," said Marie Dumoulin of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

After its defeat three years ago, Armenia wanted talks on the status of the enclave and the rights of its inhabitants.

"Baku is evidently not ready to negotiate on this issue, which it considers an internal matter," said Dumoulin.

"From the Azerbaijani point of view, it is one region among others and its population should not benefit from different rights."

In May, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia recognised Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.

But Tigrane Yegavian, a researcher at the Institute of Eastern Christians (ICO), warned that Nagorno-Karabakh's Armenian inhabitants would have to "choose between packing their bags or dying".

Baku insists that Armenians and Azerbaijanis can live alongside each other on good terms.