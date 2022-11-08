Pelosi says attack on her husband will affect decision whether to retire

Asked by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper whether she had made up her mind about whether to retire from Congress and her post as speaker, if the Democrats lose their thin House majority in Tuesday's midterm elections, Pelosi demurred.

However, she told him, "I have to say, my decision will be affected by what happened the last week or two."

Pressed by Cooper if she was referring to the attack on her husband, the speaker replied, "Yes."

"And it will be impacted by - but - let me say this," she added without finishing her thought, and saying that she felt "blessed" by her 35 years of public service in the House.

Court affidavits filed by prosecutors with charges against the suspect, David Wayne DePape, 42, say he told police after his arrest that he had planned to kidnap the speaker, interrogate her and break her kneecaps if she "lied".

DePape is accused of forcing his way into the couple's home and creeping upstairs to a bedroom where he awakened Paul from his sleep demanding to see the speaker, who had flown back to Washington the night before.

Paul managed to place an emergency-911 call, and police arrived just in time to witness the intruder club the real estate and venture capitalist over the head with a hammer, according to court documents.

DePape has been charged in federal court with attempted kidnapping and assault.

He has pleaded not guilty in a California state court to separate charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.