Asteroid to come 'extraordinarily close' to Earth: NASA

WASHINGTON: A truck-sized asteroid will pass near Earth on Thursday (Jan 26) in one of the closest approaches to our planet ever recorded, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said, emphasising that it poses no danger.

Asteroid 2023 BU, which was recently discovered by an amateur astronomer, will zoom by the southern tip of South America at around 4.27pm PST (8.27am, Friday, Singapore time) on Thursday (Jan 26), according to NASA.

It will pass just 3,600km from Earth's surface, much closer than many geostationary satellites orbiting the planet.

But there is no risk that the asteroid will hit Earth, NASA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Even if it did, the asteroid measuring 3.5m to 8.5m across would largely disintegrate in the Earth's atmosphere, potentially just resulting in a few small meteorites.