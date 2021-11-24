NASA launches spacecraft to kick an asteroid off course

The goal is to slightly alter the trajectory of Dimorphos, a "moonlet" around 160m (or two Statues of Liberty) wide that circles a much larger asteroid called Didymos (760m in diameter). The pair orbit the Sun together.

Impact should take place in the fall of 2022, when the binary asteroid system is 11 million km from Earth, almost the nearest point they ever get.

"What we're trying to learn is how to deflect a threat," NASA's top scientist Thomas Zuburchen said of the US$330 million project, the first of its kind.

To be clear, the asteroids in question pose no threat to our planet.

But they belong to a class of bodies known as Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), which approach within 30 million miles.

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office is most interested in those larger than 140m in size, which have the potential to level entire cities or regions with many times the energy of average nuclear bombs.

There are 10,000 known near-Earth asteroids 140m in size or greater, but none has a significant chance to hit in the next 100 years. One major caveat: Scientists think there are still 15,000 more such objects waiting to be discovered.