NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs

WASHINGTON: NASA said on Thursday (Jun 9) it plans to assemble a team of scientists to examine "unidentified aerial phenomena" - commonly termed UFOs - in the latest sign of the seriousness with which the US government is taking the issue.

The US space agency said the focus will be on identifying available data, the best ways to gather future data and how it can use that information to advance scientific understanding of the issue. NASA tapped David Spergel, who formerly headed Princeton University's astrophysics department, to lead the scientific team and Daniel Evans, a senior researcher in NASA's Science Mission Directorate, to orchestrate the study.

A team of scientists is due to be convened by the fall, then will spend roughly nine months developing a public report on its findings, Evans said. NASA will spend "anywhere from a few tens of thousands of dollars" to no more than US$100,000 on the effort, Evans added.

The announcement comes a year after the US government issued a report, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a Navy-led task force, detailing observations mostly by Navy personnel of "unidentified aerial phenomenon," or UAPs.

Two Pentagon officials testified on May 17 at the first congressional hearing on UFOs in a half century.

"We're looking at the Earth in new ways, and we're also looking the other way, at the sky, in new ways," Thomas Zurbuchen, the chief of NASA's science unit, told reporters on a conference call. "What we're really trying to do here is start an investigation without an outcome in mind."