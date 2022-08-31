Logo
NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday
NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), with the Orion crew capsule perched on top, stands on launch complex 39B one day after an engine-cooling problem forced NASA to delay the debut test launch at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US Aug 30, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Steve Nesius)

31 Aug 2022 06:25AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 07:37AM)
WASHINGTON: NASA aims to make a second attempt on Saturday (Sept 3) to launch its new Space Launch System (SLS) moon rocket, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an attempt on Monday, agency officials said on Tuesday.

Plans call for the 32-storey-tall SLS rocket to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, sending its Orion capsule on an uncrewed, six-week test flight around the moon and back to Earth.

The long-awaited launch would kick off the US space agency's moon-to-Mars Artemis programme, the successor to the Apollo moon project of the 1960s and 1970s.

The first voyage of the SLS-Orion, a mission dubbed Artemis I, aims to put the 2.6-million-kilograms vehicle through its paces in a rigorous demonstration flight pushing its design limits before NASA deems it reliable enough to carry astronauts.

NASA's initial Artemis I launch attempt on Monday ended with a cooling problem with one of the rocket's main-stage engines, forcing a halt to the countdown and a postponement.

At a news briefing on Tuesday, NASA officials said they hoped to have those issues resolved in time for a launch retry on Saturday.

Source: Reuters/yb

