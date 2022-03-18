NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket - here's what you need to know

WASHINGTON: NASA's massive new rocket began its first journey to a launchpad on Thursday (Mar 17) ahead of a battery of tests that will clear it to blast off to the Moon this summer.

It left the Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building at about 5.47 pm Eastern Time (5.47am, Singapore time) and began an 11-hour journey on a crawler-transporter to the hallowed Launch Complex 39B, 6.5km away.

About 10,000 people had gathered to watch the event.

HUGE ROCKET, HUGE COST

With the Orion crew capsule fixed on top, the Space Launch System (SLS) Block 1 stands 98m high - taller than the Statue of Liberty, but a little smaller than the 110.6m Saturn V rockets that powered the Apollo missions to the Moon.

Despite this, it will produce 8.8 million pounds of maximum thrust (39.1 Meganewtons), 15 per cent more than the Saturn V, meaning it's expected to be the world's most powerful rocket at the time it begins operating.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the world's most powerful rocket ever right here!" NASA administrator Bill Nelson told a crowd. "We imagine, we build, we never stop pushing the envelope of what is possible."

A symbol of US space ambition, it also comes with a hefty price tag: US$4.1 billion per launch for the first four Artemis missions, NASA Inspector General Paul Martin told Congress this month.

After reaching the launchpad, there are roughly two more weeks' worth of checks before what's known as the "wet dress rehearsal".

The SLS team will load more than 3.2 million litres of cryogenic propellant into the rocket and practice every phase of launch countdown, stopping ten seconds before blast off.