NASA's next space telescope to launch in December

WASHINGTON: The James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, will launch on Dec 18, NASA said Wednesday (Sep 8).

The US$10 billion observatory, which is a joint project by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, will blast off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Spaceport in French Guiana.

It is currently stowed at contractor Northrop Grumman's facilities in Redondo Beach, California, where it is awaiting shipping.

"Webb is an exemplary mission that signifies the epitome of perseverance," said Webb's NASA program director Gregory Robinson in a statement.