Nasdaq slides to near one-month low as AI rout deepens

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq fell to near one-month lows on Thursday (Oct 15), weighed by a worsening selloff in AI-linked stocks on fears rising interest rates could impact artificial-intelligence investments, and fresh data pointing to building US price pressures.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq marked their biggest one-day fall since July on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected consumer inflation data fuelled expectations of further interest-rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve, dragging on tech stocks.

Semiconductor maker TSMC's cautious note for 2027, citing macroeconomic uncertainties, also dented sentiment.

Reports that AI lab Anthropic's third-quarter revenue surged 45 per cent compared to the previous quarter failed to lift investor spirits.

Heavily indebted data-centre operator CoreWeave sitting in the eye of the recent tech storm, lost 8.5 per cent following a 15 per cent drop on Wednesday, while cloud computing giant Oracle was down marginally after a nearly 9 per cent fall in the previous session. The companies' bonds also fell, pushing their yields to record highs.

Chipmakers lost ground, with Nvidia down 3.3 per cent, and Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices losing 5 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively.

The broader chips index will have shed US$2 trillion in a more-than-14 per cent slide in seven sessions, if losses hold. It would mark its longest losing streak since May 2025.

The S&P 500 information technology sector was the biggest drag, down 2 per cent. The slump pushed investors to government bonds, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield at a three-week low of 5.0725 per cent.

"Investors are increasingly questioning how much future growth is already priced into valuations, how expansion is being financed and when these investments will generate sufficient returns," Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, said in a note.

"The repricing of CoreWeave's debt suggests that investors are becoming less willing to finance AI infrastructure growth at any cost."