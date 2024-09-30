Nasrallah's body found: source close to Hezbollah

BEIRUT: The body of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli air strike on southern Beirut, has been recovered, a source close to the movement told AFP on Sunday (Sep 29).

"His body was recovered on Saturday and was placed in a shroud on Sunday after being washed," the source said, requesting anonymity.

"The funeral ceremony and his burial have not yet been arranged," the source added.

Before his death on Friday when Israeli jets attacked Hezbollah's heartland in the south of the Lebanese capital, Nasrallah was considered the most powerful man in the country.

For more than three decades he headed the Iran-backed movement that was Israel's sworn enemy.