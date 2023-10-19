Logo
Dutchman confesses to 2005 murder of American teen Natalee Holloway in Aruba
A 2012 file photo of Joran Van der Sloot, who confessed to the 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway. (File photo: AFP/Ernesto Benavides)

19 Oct 2023 08:01PM
WASHINGTON: A Dutchman who was the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, an American woman vacationing in Aruba, has confessed to her murder, prosecutors and the victim's family said on Wednesday (Oct 19).

Joran van der Sloot, 36, as part of a guilty plea entered in a related case, confessed to killing Holloway on the Caribbean island, they said.

Holloway, 18, disappeared while on a high school graduation trip to Aruba. Her body has never been found.

Van der Sloot pleaded guilty during a court hearing in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday to attempting to extort US$250,000 from Holloway's mother in 2010 in exchange for information about her daughter's disappearance.

United States District Judge Anna Manasco sentenced Van der Sloot to 20 years in prison for extortion and wire fraud.

As part of the plea agreement, Van der Sloot "agreed to provide full, complete, accurate and truthful information regarding Natalee Holloway's disappearance in exchange for a sentence of 20 years", the Justice Department said.

"Today marks the end of 18 years of wondering what happened to Natalee Holloway," US district attorney Prim Escalona said following the sentencing. "Natalee can rest knowing that justice was served."

Holloway's mother, Beth Holloway, also spoke to reporters outside the court, saying: "Today, I can tell you with certainty that after 18 years, Natalee's case is solved.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's over."

"He can't be tried here for Natalee's murder," Holloway added. "But I'm satisfied knowing that he did it. He did it alone and he disposed of her alone.

"I won't give you the details of his brutal confession."

Van der Sloot was extradited to the US in June from Peru, where he is serving a 28-year prison sentence for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old Peruvian woman.

Under an agreement with the Peruvian authorities, Van der Sloot is to be returned to Peru following the US extortion case to serve the remainder of his sentence there for the murder of Flores.

His 20-year US sentence is to be served concurrently with his 28-year Peruvian sentence.

Source: AFP/kg

