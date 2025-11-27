National Guard soldiers shot in 'targeted' attack near White House

WASHINGTON: Two National Guard soldiers were shot on Wednesday (Nov 26) near the White House in what officials described as a targeted attack, and the suspect was in custody after suffering gunshot wounds during the incident.

President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the attack, which prompted the White House to go into lockdown as law enforcement from multiple federal and city agencies swarmed the area.

The suspect came around a corner and began firing at the Guard soldiers, who were on a high-visibility patrol near the corner of 17th and I streets, Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Jeff Carroll said. Both victims were in critical condition, FBI Director Kash Patel said at a press briefing.

"This is a targeted attack," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey had initially said in a post on X that both victims were members of his state's National Guard and had died from their injuries. But he soon posted a second statement citing "conflicting reports" about their condition.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, and officials said the investigation was still in its early stages.

Trump is at his resort in Palm Beach ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, while US Vice President JD Vance is in Kentucky.

In a social media post, Trump called the suspected shooter an "animal" who would "pay a very steep price" and praised the National Guard.

The shooting unfolded near Farragut Square, a popular lunch spot for office workers just a few blocks away from the White House. The park, whose light posts are wrapped in wreaths and bows for the holiday season, is flanked by fast-casual restaurants and a coffee shop, as well as two metro stops.