Native Americans fear loss of Indigenous languages in US

NEW YORK: As Native Americans this week celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day - the holiday increasingly recognised in the United States in lieu of Columbus Day - members of the continent's hundreds of tribes shared a common concern: The ongoing extinction of their ancestral languages.

The United States is currently home to 6.8 million Native Americans, or two per cent of the population.

Members of the Shinnecock Nation on Long Island gathered for the sunrise to honour this week's holiday, which has been adopted by more than a dozen US states and cities amid the growing view that Italian explorer Christopher Columbus brought little more than genocide and colonisation to the Americas in 1492.

And further north on the Atlantic Coast, people of the Americas and Caribbean ate together as they held discussions, danced and sang.

But while their ancestors saw their communities decimated by centuries of colonisation, descendants today fear their culture and languages could be swallowed up in a single generation by English and Spanish.

Decrying "the invasion of the 21st century", Anthony Sean Stanton, the 64-year-old head of the Narragansett tribe, said his people must "hang onto what we got because once it's gone, it's gone forever".

Further west, the Lakota - a prominent subculture of the Sioux, located primarily in North and South Dakota - also fear the extinction of their language, currently spoken by 1,500 people, compared to 5,000 speakers two decades ago.

For many communities, including the Lakota, the generational transmission of languages halted around the mid-1980s, said linguist and activist Wilhelm Meya, who serves as president of The Language Conservancy (TLC) in Indiana.

There is "a very small window of opportunity to try to bring the language back before the last speakers of this language pass on. And this is a story that's replicated across hundreds of communities in North America", he said.

"We're in the forefront of trying to prevent this total collapse of Indigenous languages in North America."

"HUNGRY" FOR LANGUAGE

According to TLC, about 2,900 languages of the approximately 7,000 spoken worldwide are endangered.

At this rate, the organisation says, nearly 90 per cent of all languages could become extinct in the next 100 years.

Native American languages are dying out at an even faster rate, according to the non-profit, with more than 200 already eradicated.