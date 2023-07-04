Logo
World

NATO agrees to extend boss Stoltenberg's term by a year
NATO agrees to extend boss Stoltenberg's term by a year

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media as he visits Ramstein U.S. Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Heiko Becker

04 Jul 2023 05:41PM
BRUSSELS: NATO decided on Tuesday (Jul 4) to extend Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s contract by a further year, opting to stick with an experienced leader as war rages on the alliance’s doorstep rather than try to agree on a successor.

Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, has been the transatlantic security alliance’s leader since 2014 and his tenure had already been extended three previous times.

The decision means continuity at the top of NATO as its 31 members grapple with the twin challenge of supporting Ukraine in repelling Moscow’s invasion while avoiding a direct conflict between NATO and Russian forces.

Stoltenberg, 64, is widely seen across the alliance as a steady leader and patient consensus-builder.

In a tweet, Stoltenberg said he was honoured by the decision to extend his term to Oct 1, 2024.

"The transatlantic bond between Europe & North America has ensured our freedom & security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our Alliance is more important than ever," he said. 

Source: Reuters/nh

