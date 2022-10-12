NATO allies, partners aim to boost Kyiv's air defence after Russian air raids

BRUSSELS: More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (Oct 12) to discuss bolstering Ukraine's air defence, two days after Russian missiles rained down on cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv.

The gathering in Brussels is the first big NATO meeting since Moscow annexed several Ukrainian territories, announced a mobilisation and issued veiled nuclear threats - moves that the alliance has classified as a clear escalation of the war that started with the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's western backers were looking to provide Kyiv with more air defences to protect against Russia's "indiscriminate" missile attacks across the country.

"We will address how to ramp up support for Ukraine and the top priority will be more air defence for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at the start of a meeting by Ukraine's allies on arms supplies to Kyiv.

Attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines running under the Baltic Sea have contributed to heightening the tensions, although it remains unclear who was behind the explosions.

On Wednesday, Polish operator PERN said it had detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, though it said the cause was probably an accident.

NATO warned Moscow on Tuesday that it would meet attacks on allies' critical infrastructure with a "united and determined response".

Stoltenberg pledged to boost the protection of critical infrastructure, saying NATO had already doubled its presence in the Baltic and North Seas to more than 30 ships supported by aircraft and undersea activities.

Speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of the alliance's defence ministers, Stoltenberg said that while the alliance had not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture, it was vigilant and would proceed with its annual nuclear preparedness exercise next week.

He was referring to the "Steadfast Noon" exercise, in which NATO air forces practise the use of US nuclear bombs based in Europe with training flights, without live weapons.

Cancelling the drills because of the war in Ukraine would send a "very wrong signal", Stoltenberg said.

"It's an exercise to ensure that our nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure and effective," he remarked, adding NATO's military strength was the best way to prevent any escalation of tensions.