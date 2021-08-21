NATO allies press for more time to fly people out of Kabul

BRUSSELS: Several NATO countries pressed on Friday (Aug 20) for evacuations from Kabul to continue beyond the current US deadline of Aug 31 because so many people seeking safe passage following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan are stuck outside the airport.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg described the situation outside Kabul airport as "very dire and difficult". Thousands of foreign nationals and people who may be under threat from the Taliban are desperately trying to get into the airport.

"The US has stated that the timeline ends on Aug 31, but several of our allies raised ... the need to potentially extend that to be able to get more people out," he said after an emergency meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Although the deadline for the withdrawal of thousands of US troops who are crucial for securing Kabul airport is Aug 31, President Joe Biden said this week that they may stay longer to facilitate the evacuation of Americans.

More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over the capital on Sunday, according to a NATO official.

Stoltenberg said that many of the 30 NATO nations had sent planes to evacuate vulnerable people, but there was more capacity on those aircraft than there were people ready to board them because of the chaos outside the airport.

He again urged the Taliban to allow the safe passage of all foreign nationals and Afghans seeking to leave.